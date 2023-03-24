Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Fort Pickett to be renamed to Fort Barfoot

Fort Pickett in Nottoway County will be renamed to Fort Barfoot
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia National Guard’s Fort Pickett will undergo a name change on Friday.

The training center will now be Fort Barfoot in honor of Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with extensive Virginia ties.

The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations that is removing names, symbols and displays that have Confederate ties.

“It is such a tremendous honor to name an installation where military forces train to defend our freedoms in honor of Col. Van. T Barfoot,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “His magnificent military career was marked by heroism and decades of selfless service to our nation, and his legacy will serve as an inspiration for current and future generations of service members.”

Next month, Fort Lee will be renamed to Fort Gregg-Adams to honor two Black Army officers.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUSPECT IN ELKTON STANDOFF
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday
Generic
Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park.
Wildfire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park Thursday afternoon
Leland Johnson mugshot
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County

Latest News

Some of the cast from EMU's 'Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812'.
EMU prepares ‘Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812′ for spring musical
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain on the way to end the week
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving student
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
101-year-old woman dies in Route 211 crash
Tractor trailer crash causes delays near Harrisonburg Friday morning