Fort Pickett to be renamed to Fort Barfoot

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia National Guard’s Fort Pickett will undergo a name change on Friday.

The training center will now be Fort Barfoot in honor of Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with extensive Virginia ties.

The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations that is removing names, symbols and displays that have Confederate ties.

“It is such a tremendous honor to name an installation where military forces train to defend our freedoms in honor of Col. Van. T Barfoot,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “His magnificent military career was marked by heroism and decades of selfless service to our nation, and his legacy will serve as an inspiration for current and future generations of service members.”

Next month, Fort Lee will be renamed to Fort Gregg-Adams to honor two Black Army officers.

