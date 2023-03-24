Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Four people were taken to the hospital, and I-81 was shut down, because of a multi-vehicle crash, the Virginia State Police say.

According to the VSP, they responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning involving multiple vehicles on I-81 heading north at MM 244. The chain reaction crash resulted in four people being transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the VSP say.

The VSP say I-81 was shut down for around two hours.

The crash remains under investigation, and WHSV will share more information once we get it.

