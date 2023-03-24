Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

The Virginia State Police announced in a release.
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Four people were taken to the hospital, and I-81 was shut down, because of a multi-vehicle crash, the Virginia State Police say.

According to the VSP, they responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning involving multiple vehicles on I-81 heading north at MM 244. The chain reaction crash resulted in four people being transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the VSP say.

The VSP say I-81 was shut down for around two hours.

The crash remains under investigation, and WHSV will share more information once we get it.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUSPECT IN ELKTON STANDOFF
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday
Generic
Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park.
Wildfire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park Thursday afternoon
Leland Johnson mugshot
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County

Latest News

Augusta Health Patient Entrance (FILE)
Augusta Health earns special designation
The Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad has launched a campaign to help people make a simple...
Singers Glen Rescue Squad stresses importance of visible address signs
Bridgewater implements photo speed monitoring technology to improve safety in school zones
New speed enforcement technology working to make Bridgewater school zone safer
File
Several Shenandoah National Park facilities reopen after Thursday’s wildfire