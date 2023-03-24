Singers Glen Rescue Squad stresses importance of visible address signs

SINGERS GLEN, Va. (WHSV) - The Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad has launched a campaign to help people make a simple fix that can help save lives. It’s selling reflective address signs that people can place on their mailbox or front porch which it says is a big need in rural areas.

“It’s a big problem in a rural area a lot of addresses and mailboxes are not well marked. We don’t have the luxury of street lights so when we’re going at night or even in bad weather and stuff like that a lot of times we aren’t able to find the right address,” said Chief Heather Armstrong, of the Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Armstrong said that many address signs are either very faded or have had numbers fall off. She said the new signs can make a huge difference in emergency situations where every minute counts.

“These signs are really visible in both the day and night. They just allow us, first responders, EMS, fire, and police, to get to the emergency location quicker and hopefully save precious minutes,” she said.

The lack of clearly visible address signs can also be a big problem for ECC Dispatchers. Armstrong said this makes it even more important to give them as detailed directions as possible when making a 911 call.

“The most important thing is just being really clear when you call 911 so the dispatchers can get the best information, the most accurate information. The signs are very important when we get on the scene but it’s great to have that information through ECC beforehand,” she said.

The signs cost $25 and can be ordered here. Singers Glen residents can have the signs delivered to their homes and installed. Others who wish to purchase a sign must pick them up at the Rescue Squad’s station.

The Singer Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad will also be holding its annual community open house on May 21st.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.