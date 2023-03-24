Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Singers Glen Rescue Squad stresses importance of visible address signs

The Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad has launched a campaign to help people make a simple...
The Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad has launched a campaign to help people make a simple fix that can help save lives. It’s selling reflective address signs that people can place on their mailbox or front porch which it says is a big need in rural areas.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SINGERS GLEN, Va. (WHSV) - The Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad has launched a campaign to help people make a simple fix that can help save lives. It’s selling reflective address signs that people can place on their mailbox or front porch which it says is a big need in rural areas.

“It’s a big problem in a rural area a lot of addresses and mailboxes are not well marked. We don’t have the luxury of street lights so when we’re going at night or even in bad weather and stuff like that a lot of times we aren’t able to find the right address,” said Chief Heather Armstrong, of the Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Armstrong said that many address signs are either very faded or have had numbers fall off. She said the new signs can make a huge difference in emergency situations where every minute counts.

“These signs are really visible in both the day and night. They just allow us, first responders, EMS, fire, and police, to get to the emergency location quicker and hopefully save precious minutes,” she said.

The lack of clearly visible address signs can also be a big problem for ECC Dispatchers. Armstrong said this makes it even more important to give them as detailed directions as possible when making a 911 call.

“The most important thing is just being really clear when you call 911 so the dispatchers can get the best information, the most accurate information. The signs are very important when we get on the scene but it’s great to have that information through ECC beforehand,” she said.

The signs cost $25 and can be ordered here. Singers Glen residents can have the signs delivered to their homes and installed. Others who wish to purchase a sign must pick them up at the Rescue Squad’s station.

The Singer Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad will also be holding its annual community open house on May 21st.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUSPECT IN ELKTON STANDOFF
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday
Generic
Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park.
Wildfire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park Thursday afternoon
Leland Johnson mugshot
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County

Latest News

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning
Augusta Health Patient Entrance (FILE)
Augusta Health earns special designation
Bridgewater implements photo speed monitoring technology to improve safety in school zones
New speed enforcement technology working to make Bridgewater school zone safer
File
Several Shenandoah National Park facilities reopen after Thursday’s wildfire