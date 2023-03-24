Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage High School’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing toward first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I, myself, would have even fallen for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook pages.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders 7-5.

Some online viewers have been reportedly leaving negative comments about the catcher that Walton doesn’t agree with.

“They shouldn’t be talking about her like that. She is a good player. She’s the best on the team in my opinion. My condolences go out to her because that’s not what the video was meant to be,” Walton said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic
Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating
SUSPECT IN ELKTON STANDOFF
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park.
Wildfire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park Thursday afternoon
Crews are on scene, and working to put out a wildfire at the Shenandoah National Park.
VIDEO: Crews fighting wildfire in the Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Officials are still figuring out what caused the fire that is now completely contained.
Shenandoah National Park recovering from wildfire
Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in a civil trial Friday.
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau say ‘inseparable’ nations won’t fail Ukraine
The Debt Ceiling Explained
The Debt Ceiling Explained