First-ever March for Meals marches 11 miles to tackle food insecurity

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Radio Group organized an 11-mile march through the Friendly City determined to gather food and funds for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The operation involved seven hours, a police escort, and pushing a shopping cart.

Partners like Steven Auto, and Bellaire at Stoneport know that one in every 12 people deals with food insecurity in Blue Ridge’s service area. The fundraiser is to shed light on the solution as much as the problem.

Brandy Lindsey “We do want to raise a certain amount, the main thing is just bringing awareness to this, not only collecting funds, but also letting people know that if they are in a situation where they have food insecurity, that there is a place to go, and a connection that can be made,” Harrisonburg Radio Group FM Operations Manager Brandy Lindsey said.

The march represented a fundraiser to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with funds and food since demand has gone up as well as the cost to run the services since emergency snap allotments have expired.

This non-profit organization can make four meals from every dollar donated. Seeing commitment from community partners to make the march happen proves both the vision that everyone has enough to eat, and the mission to provide nourishing food to our neighbors in need through vibrant community partnerships, is a group effort.

Lindsey says this was the first of many Marches for Meals. The dedication is to make it better each year and show how serious food insecurity is.

People are still able to donate to Blue Ridge Area Foodbank by texting HUNGER to 43414.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.