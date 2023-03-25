Food drive held in honor of Lucia Bremer

Draw Your Weather
The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Sunday marks 2 years since the death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer. She was shot and killed while walking with A friend near Godwin High School back in 2021. As the community continues to grieve her death, they also want to keep her memory alive by performing acts of service.

”Her family has really set the tone for us by asking for acts of service in remembrance of her on the second anniversary of her death and also last year on the first anniversary,” said Angie Hutchison who serves as the facility manager at Canterbury Recreation Association.

The Canterbury Recreation Association, where Lucia was a member, hosted its second annual Lucia Bremer Food Drive in partnership with Feed More.

”She was a very sweet little girl full of light and love her name means light which is very fitting for her,” Hutchison said.

Over a dozen people showed up to the Recreation Center to drop off donations. Some knew Lucia and others had never met her. The recreation association says they plan to continue holding the event annually to keep Lucia’s memory and light alive.

“It’s just an easy thing we can do as a community. We have a community presence we have a community reach we’ve got a physical location here that we can use and it’s just an easy thing to do and it’s an honor to do it,” Hutchison stated.

If you’re not able to make it out you can donate money online.

