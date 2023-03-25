One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - SNAP emergency allotments ended at the beginning of March after the “Consolidated Appropriations Act” was signed into law in December of 2022.

Families who receive SNAP benefits have started to receive less on their EBT cards.

Angie Morse, with the Virginia Department of Social Services, said they made sure their users were informed of these changes through flyers, radio PSAs, social media, and through their working partners.

“We have posted to social media with the contact information we have also updated the Virginia Department of Social Services web page with connections to the food banks,” said Morse.

Morse said they continue to work with their community partners for anyone who is coming up short.

