Pleasant for the rest of the weekend

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and windy to start the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Winds gusting at 25-40 mph, up to 40-50 mph across higher ridges and mountains. Turning completely clear during the evening into the overnight. The wind dying down across the Valley by midnight, staying windy overnight across our West Virginia locations. Cool with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sun continuing throughout the day and turning breezy for the afternoon across our West Virginia locations. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A beautiful evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. Increasing clouds throughout the evening and overnight and turning cool with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s for lows.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds than sun throughout the day but remaining pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day. Partly cloudy and pleasant during the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Some clouds overnight and cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with a few showers and temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with peeks of sun. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the day but most stay dry. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloudy with scattered showers for the evening and staying in the 50s. Keeping clouds around into the overnight with rain showers from time to time and turning chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Cool to start the day as temperatures rise into the 40s. Mostly sunny for the first half of the day, then turning partly cloudy for the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy for the evening as temperatures remain in the 50s. Some clouds for the overnight and turning very chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sun throughout the day with a few passing clouds. A slight increase in clouds late in the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few passing clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and pleasant to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with peeks of sun. Windy by the afternoon with winds gusting 20-30 mph. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the day. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

