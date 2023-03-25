Powerful tornadoes strike Mississippi leaving at least 25 dead

ROLLING FORK, Ms. (CNN) - At least 25 people are dead and 4 people are missing after powerful storms and and at least one tornado ripped through the southeast Friday night.

Mississippi is one of the hardest hit states, where a state of emergency has been issued by the governor for affected counties, while search and rescue teams are on the ground working to find those missing.

“It sounded like a freight train driving over my home,” said Eldridge Walker, mayor of Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

In the small town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, many homes and businesses are completely destroyed.

“When daylight comes, you can get more of a visual of what happened, and it’s worse than I saw this morning at 3:00 throughout the morning. It’s worse. My community is gone.” said Walker.

There were numerous tornado reports from Mississippi and Alabama Friday night. (WHSV)

The powerful storms left several people injured and also knocked out power for thousands of people living in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. One Mississippi business owner said she and others survived the tornado hiding in a freezer.

“Then all of the sudden the lights, the lights started flickering in. I don’t know if it was me or somebody who’s in that cooler. My husband started just pushing us all in the cooler and this little spot saved our life. We don’t know who is alive and who is gone and we are just trying to hold it together,” said Tracy Harden, owner of Chuck’s Dairy Bar.

Now Mississippi governor Tate Reeves and several state and federal emergency officials are in hard-hit Sharkey County to help in recovery efforts. Governor Reeves said President Joe Biden assured him FEMA would be there to support.

This picture says a lot, to me. Still driving around town. Busted windshield. Busted windows. Busted up all over. But he still is doing the job in his small community he calls home. pic.twitter.com/KPTiuFL2QM — Chris Hall, Y'all (@ChrisHallWx) March 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.