Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shenandoah National Park recovering from wildfire

By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park is on the path to recovery after the wildfire on Thursday affected 13 acres and a powerline. Officials are still figuring out what caused the fire that is now completely contained.

The wildfire happened before many parts of the park were scheduled to open for the recreation season. It did not affect the opening day, but some areas are still closed off.

“What is remaining closed, due to fire is the Rapidan Road, the Mill Prong from Mill Gap, and the Big Meadows area trails,” Shenandoah National Park Executive Assistant Carly Adams said.

Power has been restored to the Big Meadows area.

Adams said the aftermath involves a lot of cleaning up and making sure nothing spreads. The Big Meadows Wayside is open for people to shop retail as well as the campground.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic
Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating
SUSPECT IN ELKTON STANDOFF
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning
Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park.
Wildfire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Shenandoah National Park in recovery from wildfire
Shenandoah National Park in recovery from wildfire
First-ever March for Meals treks 11 miles to tackle food insecurity
First-ever March for Meals treks 11 miles to tackle food insecurity
SNAP Emergency Allotments ended at beginning of March
SNAP Emergency Allotments ended at beginning of March
Staunton recycling center leaving Gypsy Hill Park
Staunton recycling center leaving Gypsy Hill Park
HCPS preparing for Rocktown High School’s completion in budget
HCPS preparing for Rocktown High School’s completion in budget