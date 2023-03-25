Staunton recycling center leaving Gypsy Hill Park

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The recycling center in Staunton will be moving out of Gypsy Hill Park this Summer, and moving to the public works compound.

“We are relocating the recycling center to the very front of our compound here at Public Works. So right as folks drive in they will see the recycling center there it should be really easy to get in and out of.” said Jeff Johnston, Director of Public Works.

Johnston said that moving to public works will allow them to have an area fully dedicated to recycling.

“The park has a lot of things going on its very very popular and there are times throughout the year where we would need to demobilize our recycling center in order to allow the park to do the things they needed to,” said Johnston.

“It allows us to put some fences, provide better security, to create a traffic flow that will move people in and out easier and safer,” said Johnston.

According to Johnston ,the setup of the recycling center will change to be safer and more efficient.

“With a larger footprint we will be adding scrap metal to the recycles we collect, so we are looking forward to that. So it’s be a little bit, its going to be a little bit better and it is going to do a better job of recycling,” said Johnston.

