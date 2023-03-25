Turning pleasant for the rest of the weekend

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and windy for the afternoon with wind gusts 25-35 mph for the Valley, 30-50 mph for West Virginia. By the late afternoon, temperatures will quickly climb with our West Virginia locations and areas south of US 33 warming up first. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for most with a few spots in the Northern Valley likely remaining in the low 60s. A few spots in West Virginia like Petersburg may reach 70. Depending on how much sun we see in the afternoon, a stray shower or storm is possible with gusty winds especially in West Virginia late in the day.

Partly cloudy and breezy for the evening. A stray shower or storm is possible early in the evening with gusty winds, especially in West Virginia. Mild with temperatures in the 60s. Skies clear out throughout the evening as it will be completely clear for the overnight. Breezy until around midnight. Cool with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sun continuing throughout the day and turning breezy for the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A beautiful evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. The breeze subsides before sunset. Increasing clouds throughout the evening and overnight and turning cool with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s for lows.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds than sun throughout the day but remaining pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Plenty of clouds and pleasant during the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a few showers and temperatures in the 40s. Remaining cloudy throughout the day with a few showers from time to time, not a washout. Pleasantly cool and breezy for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Any showers will start to wrap up during the evening with temperatures staying in the 50s. Decreasing clouds for the evening and overnight and turning quite chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and chilly to start the day as temperatures rise into the 40s. Mainly sunny and breezy throughout the day. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clear skies for the evening as temperatures remain in the 50s. Adding some clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon and breezy. Mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Scattered showers throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

