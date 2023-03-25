Draw Your Weather
Waynesboro Public Library receives grant to add more Spanish books to collection

The library said they wanted to meet the needs of those in the community.(Waynesboro Public Library)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Library has some new books added to its collection. The library received a grant to expand its adult Spanish collection.

Library staff said the 2020 Census showed Waynesboro’s Spanish population is growing.

“Waynesboro’s Spanish population is up to 8.8% which is up from 2010 so we know it’s a climbing community,” Susan Versen, library director at Waynesboro Public Library said.

The library said they wanted to meet the needs of those in the community.

”We just started to look for things citizenship, English, some travel, histories of Latin American countries were on the list, cookbooks, health that kind of thing were what our patrons were kind of looking for,” Versen said.

Versen said if there are other collections that need support they are willing to look at similar grants to keep expanding the books in the library.

“You can take a book anywhere with you I mean that’s the thing is that even if you don’t have a phone or a device you can come check out a book and take it with you,” Versen said.

She said the library aimed to get fiction and nonfiction for this new collection to allow for enjoyment reading and practical reading.

The expanded adult Spanish collection is now available at Waynesboro Public Library.

