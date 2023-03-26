Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Appreciation grows for farmers during National Agriculture Week

Dayton celebrates National Ag Week!
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley recognized National Agriculture Week from beginning to end.

The Dayton Market and its multiple businesses in the industry dedicated the last day to celebrating farmers and ranchers to the fullest.

The hope is for more people to understand the large role agriculture plays in everyday life.

“I realize that agriculture ties in the food, the clothing all the animals are fed from products of agriculture. Even my dogs are fed with stuff that grows on a farm. So agriculture touches everybody in every way,” Rusty Willow Decor Co-owner Erik Lathrop said.

Organizers want more people to express gratitude directly to agriculture from supporting its workers to kissing a cow.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Joseph Guthrie, agriculture is the Commonwealth’s leading economic driver. The Dayton Market’s “Celebrate Agriculture” Day sowed more than $800 into Future Farmers of America.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning
Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
101-year-old woman dies in Route 211 crash
Generic
Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating

Latest News

Grand Caverns in Grottoes
BLUE RIDGE HERITAGE PROJECT
Dayton Celebrates Agriculture
Dayton Celebrates Agriculture
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant for the rest of the weekend