Appreciation grows for farmers during National Agriculture Week

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley recognized National Agriculture Week from beginning to end.

The Dayton Market and its multiple businesses in the industry dedicated the last day to celebrating farmers and ranchers to the fullest.

The hope is for more people to understand the large role agriculture plays in everyday life.

“I realize that agriculture ties in the food, the clothing all the animals are fed from products of agriculture. Even my dogs are fed with stuff that grows on a farm. So agriculture touches everybody in every way,” Rusty Willow Decor Co-owner Erik Lathrop said.

Organizers want more people to express gratitude directly to agriculture from supporting its workers to kissing a cow.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Joseph Guthrie, agriculture is the Commonwealth’s leading economic driver. The Dayton Market’s “Celebrate Agriculture” Day sowed more than $800 into Future Farmers of America.

