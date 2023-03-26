Augusta County man wanted in Waynesboro shooting incident

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County man is wanted after a shooting incident in Waynesboro on Saturday evening at the 100 block of Dupont Blvd.

In a media release, Waynesboro Police Department said they responded to a “domestic-related incident” around 6 p.m. where shots were fired at a car. No one was hurt.

WPD identified the suspect as 32-year-old James Wesley Reinhold, but they said he left on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle before responders got to the scene.

Reinhold is wanted on multiple felony charges including attempted second-degree murder.

WPD advised people to call 911 if you see Reinhold, as he is considered “armed and dangerous”.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to call Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Reinhold is wanted for the following charges:

~18.2-26/18.2-32 (F)- Attempted second-degree murder

~18.2-154(F)- Shooting at an occupied motor vehicle

~18.2-53.1(F)- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

~18.2-308.2(F)- Possession of a firearm by a violent felon

