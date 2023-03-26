Draw Your Weather
Hokie fans react to advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history

Hokies advanced to Elite 8.
Hokies advanced to Elite 8.(ESPN 2)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number 1 seed Virginia Tech women’s basketball team advanced to the elite eight after defeating number 4 seed Tennessee. And fans are excited about the victory.

It was all sunshine and smiles after the Hokies took home the win Saturday night.

“I feel like proud,” said High School Student Dejah Moser.

Moser hopes to attend Virginia Tech next year. She says watching the game has influenced her to pursue a spot on the club basketball team.

“I am so happy because I love basketball and just watching them play made me like I wanna be on the basketball team,” explained Moser. “So, they really influence me a lot. So, they’re really good. I’m proud of them.”

The Hokies defeated Tennessee 73 to 64 and advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

“Women are not really appreciated for playing sports that are supposedly labeled as men,” added Hoser. “We’re all equal. So, us women we need to do stuff too.”

Virginia Tech Alumni Rose Freeman shares those same feelings.

“Supporting women’s sports is really important. Especially at such a male-dominated school. I feel like between the core sports and engineering there’s a lot of male focus on this school,” said Freeman.

She hopes more light is shed on the great accomplishments.

“Bringing attention and celebrating women’s victories and achievements in sports is a really big deal and I think we definitely should support it more,” explained Freeman. “And I am so glad the women’s team is doing really great.”

The team has one goal – bringing home the natty.

“I think once it’s done. I’ll be able to like sit back and reflect and really enjoy it,” said Women’s Basketball Player Kayana Traylor. “But I think right now we’re just on mode and we just want to win.”

Virginia Tech will face Ohio State Monday night in Seattle.

