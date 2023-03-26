Three rescue squad volunteers taken to hospital after crash in Henry Co.

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A group of three Bassett Rescue Squad volunteers were injured following a crash in the 300 block of Blackberry Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the three in the ambulance were responding to an emergency call when the driver ran off of the right side of Blackberry Road. The ambulance then went back over Blackberry Road and ran off of the left side of the road before hitting an embankment and overturning.

There were no patients in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the back area of the ambulance were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and ended up being thrown from the vehicle. He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for major injuries.

The ambulance had lights and a siren activated at the time of the crash. The 1999 Freightliner sustained significant damage, according to the Henry Co. administrator.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with our volunteers who were injured in the line of duty,” added the captain of the Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad, Andrew Delello. “We are grateful for their dedication and bravery, and we hope for a full and speedy recovery for all involved.

We want to thank our volunteers for their service and reassure the community that we remain committed to our mission of providing professional and compassionate care to all those who need it. The thoughts and prayers for our volunteers are greatly appreciated.”

