Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

UVA Health participating in international study of children’s gut development

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health, along with an international team of researchers, is receiving a $3 million grant to study children’s guts. This research is aimed to improve children’s health and understand its development.

“The gut is really critical to all parts of early development,” Associate Professor Sana Syed with UVA Pediatric Gastroenterology said.

She says very little is known about the changes in children’s guts at a molecular level.

“There really isn’t anything published in children between the ages of 0 to 5,” Syed said. “There’s nothing. There’s a big sort of a black hole there. So we wanted to focus there.”

Syed says there is an emphasis on diversity in both the leadership and participants in the study.

“So for Virginia, about 85% of the children who come to our clinical practice are from rural zip code, so we’ll be providing the rural diversity. Boston is very much an urban town, so that’s what their piece will be. Mississippi will be helping increase diversity in terms of patients with African ancestry, and Pakistan for the global health piece,” Syed said.

The findings could help doctors individualize treatments.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is considered armed and dangerous, so WPD advises anyone who may spot him to call 911.
Augusta County man wanted in Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

"The movement to produce your own food is coming back and coming back strong," Revercomb Farms...
Farmers remind that proper care is crucial among elevated interest in backyard chickens
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/26/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/26/2023
Some recipients are excited to have something for their cherished belongings, like a bible.
Congolese community embraced with new purses
Homesteading in the Valley
HIGH DEMAND FOR HOMESTEADING
Delta Sigma Theta purse giveaway
Delta Sigma Theta purse giveaway