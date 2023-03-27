Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is considered armed and dangerous, so WPD advises anyone who may spot him to call 911.
Augusta County man wanted in Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain to start the week
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people