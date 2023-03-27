Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) has confirmed that 32-year-old James Wesley Reinhold is in custody after being arrested by the Front Royal Police Department on March 26.

Reinhold was wanted for a reported shooting incident in Waynesboro on Saturday evening at the 100 block of Dupont Blvd. In a release on March 25, Waynesboro Police Department said they responded to a “domestic-related incident” around 6 p.m. where shots were fired at a car.

Reinhold is wanted on multiple felony charges including attempted second-degree murder.

The WPD says Reinhold is currently being held at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is now in custody, the WPD confirms.
Augusta County man in custody after Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

MGN Online
Virginia Mayor reportedly directed employees to pump sewage into river, indictment claims
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain to start the week
Rockingham Co. FFA Students organize Heritage Dinner.
Rockingham County FFA students organize fundraiser to help peers interested in Agriculture
Senator Tim Kaine, Lisa Murkowski introduce bipartisan legislation to reduce inequities in maternal mortality