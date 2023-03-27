Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) has confirmed that 32-year-old James Wesley Reinhold is in custody after being arrested by the Front Royal Police Department on March 26.

Reinhold was wanted for a reported shooting incident in Waynesboro on Saturday evening at the 100 block of Dupont Blvd. In a release on March 25, Waynesboro Police Department said they responded to a “domestic-related incident” around 6 p.m. where shots were fired at a car.

Reinhold is wanted on multiple felony charges including attempted second-degree murder.

The WPD says Reinhold is currently being held at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail without bond.

*Update*



On March 26, 2023, at 2:22 pm, James Wesley Reinhold was arrested by Front Royal Police Department without incident. Reinhold is currently being held at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail without bond. — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) March 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.