Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) has confirmed that 32-year-old James Wesley Reinhold is in custody after being arrested by the Front Royal Police Department on March 26.
Reinhold was wanted for a reported shooting incident in Waynesboro on Saturday evening at the 100 block of Dupont Blvd. In a release on March 25, Waynesboro Police Department said they responded to a “domestic-related incident” around 6 p.m. where shots were fired at a car.
Reinhold is wanted on multiple felony charges including attempted second-degree murder.
The WPD says Reinhold is currently being held at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail without bond.
