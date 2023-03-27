Congolese community embraced with new purses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens of Congolese women were gifted new purses in Harrisonburg on Sunday.

The Charlottesville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated filled 60 purses with feminine hygiene products, as part of an initiative for international awareness and involvement.

The recipients mainly speak their native language but felt love and inclusion were thoroughly translated.

“The thing that is really exciting to me is to see the way the women who are citizens, and who have been here for a long time, care so much about us that they would come and show us how welcome we are through giving us these bags,” Purse Recipient Marian Solombango said, translated from Swahili.

Some recipients were excited to have something to carry their cherished belongings- like a bible- in.

The purse giveaway has been in the works since last August. This Delta Sigma Theta chapter hopes this collaboration clutched a solid connection that will continue.

