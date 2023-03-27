Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Congolese community embraced with new purses

Delta Sigma Theta gives purses to Congolese women in Harrisonburg.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens of Congolese women were gifted new purses in Harrisonburg on Sunday.

The Charlottesville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated filled 60 purses with feminine hygiene products, as part of an initiative for international awareness and involvement.

The recipients mainly speak their native language but felt love and inclusion were thoroughly translated.

“The thing that is really exciting to me is to see the way the women who are citizens, and who have been here for a long time, care so much about us that they would come and show us how welcome we are through giving us these bags,” Purse Recipient Marian Solombango said, translated from Swahili.

Some recipients were excited to have something to carry their cherished belongings- like a bible- in.

The purse giveaway has been in the works since last August. This Delta Sigma Theta chapter hopes this collaboration clutched a solid connection that will continue.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is considered armed and dangerous, so WPD advises anyone who may spot him to call 911.
Augusta County man wanted in Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

"The movement to produce your own food is coming back and coming back strong," Revercomb Farms...
Farmers remind that proper care is crucial among elevated interest in backyard chickens
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/26/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/26/2023
Homesteading in the Valley
HIGH DEMAND FOR HOMESTEADING
Delta Sigma Theta purse giveaway
Delta Sigma Theta purse giveaway