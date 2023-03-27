Feeling like early spring

MONDAY: Clear and mild to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Skies should be good to view the planetary alignment immediately after sunset. Adding some clouds overnight, turning partly cloudy. More clouds throughout the night for our West Virginia locations as a few spotty showers are still possible early in the evening. Remaining breezy throughout about midnight for our West Virginia locations. Cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out very late in the day. Cloudy for the evening and pleasant with temperatures starting out in the 50s. A few scattered showers during the evening but not everyone sees rain as we will be fighting off a lot of dry air. If you do see rain, it won’t be much. Decreasing clouds for the overnight with a leftover spotty shower and quite chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny into the early afternoon then turning partly cloudy late. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy for the evening as temperatures remain in the 50s. Clearing for the overnight and turning very chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day as it will be mainly sunny in the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Chilly with increasing clouds overnight, lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Turning generally cloudy in the afternoon with a few spotty showers. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Windy by the afternoon with winds gusting 20-30 mph. Cloudy with scattered showers arriving for the evening as temperatures remain in the 60s. Scattered showers overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Staying breezy for the evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered showers to start the day with rain wrapping up by noon. Turning partly cloudy for the afternoon. Warm and windy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds gusting to 35-45 mph, up to 50 mph on higher ridges and mountains. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s. Very chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny for the day, turning breezy in the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.