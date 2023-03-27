Fire damages poultry house in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Stanley Fire Department (SFD) says they responded to a fire at a poultry house Monday morning.

This information comes from a press release sent out by Stanley Fire Department Chief Terry Pettit.

According to Pettit, the poultry house was located on the Pine Grove Farm at 3660 Pine Grove Road about 4 miles southeast of Stanley, and when firefighters arrived the middle of the building was on fire and spreading toward both ends. Pettit says the fire was contained to this area, but the whole house suffered damage.

The house reportedly contained 15,500 chickens, and if it is declared a total loss along with the loss of the chickens, estimated damage will be around $500,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Pettit said, but said it started in the area where the gas enters the building.

