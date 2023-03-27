Limited rain to start the week

MONDAY: High clouds and cool to start the day with a range in temperatures. Most start in the 40s but lower elevations will be in the 30s. Scattered showers move in after sunrise. Staying mainly cloudy throughout the morning with decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Most rain wraps up before noon however there may be a stray shower in the area in the afternoon. Turning breezy and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Mostly clear and pleasant during the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Mainly clear overnight and cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, staying breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. We could see a stray shower very late in the day but our next system should hold off until the evening. Pleasantly cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy with scattered showers arriving for the evening and staying in the 50s. Keeping clouds around into the overnight with rain showers from time to time and turning quite chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Wintry mix can be possible for our higher elevations.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny for the first half of the day then turning partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Breezy during the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy for the evening as temperatures remain in the 50s. Clearing for the overnight and turning very chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and pleasant to start the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with peeks of sun. Windy by the afternoon with winds gusting 20-30 mph. A few spotty showers arriving for the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy with a spotty shower for the evening as temperatures remain in the 60s. Scattered showers for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered showers to start the day but most showers should wrap up by noon. Plenty of clouds around for the day with peeks of sunshine in the afternoon as there only will be a few stray showers. Warm and windy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds gusting to 30-40 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

