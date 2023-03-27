Luray man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, police say

Draw Your Weather
Luray Man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, according to the Front Royal Police Department.(Page County Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Front Royal Police Department says a man was arrested for multiple charges.

On Monday, March 20, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation into the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area.

An undercover operation ensued, and a man allegedly began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old. The man reportedly sent sexually explicit material to the detective who was posing in an undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case, according to the Front Royal Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Allen J. Bright of Luray. On March 27, detectives travelled to Bright’s work in Luray, and he was arrested, according to police.

Bright was transported to the Page County Jail where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. Court date for the listed offenses has been set for April 20, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Mr. Bright was also arrested for two additional charges of the same nature by the Virginia State Police as well.

Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.

