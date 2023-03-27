Miller-Kite House in Elkton is said to be haunted, WHSV investigated

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Miller-Kite House in Elkton has seen a lot of history, and many people claim the historic house turned museum is haunted.

WHSV decided to see if those claims were true.

I was invited to attend a paranormal event at the museum, and interview Cherie Breeden, and Donald Molnar about their groups, and the paranormal activity at the museum.

Cherie Breeden is one of the Directors of the Elkton Historical Society, and she helps runs events at the Miller-Kite House.

“It was the Miller House, which was a private residence, and during the Civil War it was a stronghold for General Stonewall Jackson and his troops.” Breeden explained.

The house has changed owners several times throughout its history, and was eventually given to the town of Elkton to preserve it.

Breeden told WHSV that there are several opportunities for people to tour the home throughout the year, and it gives people a chance to see artifacts relating to the house, the American Civil War, and the town itself.

In addition to historical tours, they also offer paranormal events.

“We try to keep those events small to allow the public to experience what’s really going on here at the museum.” Breeden said. “It’s also a great way to raise funds for the museum, and it helps with upkeep.”

The paranormal tours offer people the chance to see a different side to history that isn’t always offered at most museums, and many people claim to have seen strange things, or heard phantom sounds during these events.

“This place is haunted.” Breeden explained. “The spirits left behind here seem to be mostly affiliated with the Civil War, but there are a few that aren’t.”

Breeden also runs her own paranormal group.

“I started Lunar Paranormal in 2016, and my interest is to reveal that there are things we can’t see or hear all the time.” Breeden said.

Lunar Paranormal teams up with the Miller-Kite Museum to host these events, and they expect many more events, paranormal and historical, in the future.

After speaking with Breeden, I met with Donald Molnar, who is a physician and investigates haunted locations as the ‘Haunted M.D’.

Molnar has been interested in the paranormal all of his life, and uses his paranormal page to offer lectures, help with events, and investigate various locations. He also helps Breeden with events at the Miller-Kite House.

“I started investigating to try and get answers and understand more of what had been happening all of my life.” Molnar said.

When talking about some of the ghost stories of the Miller-Kite House, Molnar mentioned the time during an event where they caught the reflection of an apparition in the window on camera. He said the house is very haunted.

“It seems like places with a lot of trauma harbor that energy and it stays there.” Molnar said.

After the interviews, they invited me to join them for a spirit box session to try and communicate with the spirits of the house.

The spirit box is a common tool used on paranormal investigations. It’s a hacked radio that can continuously scan forward and backwards at various speeds. The theory is that by scanning you can create white noise, which is said to give spirits the ability to talk to us in real-time.

A few interesting voices came through during our investigation, including a voice that sounded like it said “Jacob” at one point.

During the event that night, many people had the opportunity to tour the museum and speak with the spirits, and by the time they left most people agreed with Breeden when she said. “This place is haunted.”

