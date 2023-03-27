One dead after Waynesboro apartment fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - One person was found dead after fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Waynesboro.

This information comes from a release sent out by the Waynesboro Community Risk Reduction Office (WCRRO) on March 27.

According to the release, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a possible fire on March 26, at around 11:30 a.m. at 369 Arch Avenue. When officers arrived, they reported smoke coming from the attic vent.

According to the WCRRO, when crews got in the building they found the fire in the kitchen of the upstairs apartment, and the fire was quickly put out.

The release also says a body was found in the upstairs apartment.

The WFD says the fire was accidental, and they believe it could have been caused by something cooking on the stove.

The total loss to the structure and contents is estimated to be $20,000, according to the release.

The fire is still under investigation.

