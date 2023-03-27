Page County Supervisors working through budget process

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County’s Board of Supervisors met on Monday for a budget work session to hear a presentation on the proposed budget for its public school division as the county works through its budgeting process.

The county’s proposed budget totals around $86 million, which is slightly less than the budget passed last year as the county hasn’t added much new revenue in the last year.

“We did have a little bit from some new construction in the county but it isn’t substantial enough to really do any large expansion so that’s one thing we had to deal with during this budget,” said Page County Finance Director Tyler Olsen. “We had to deal with a deficit at the beginning because of all the requests we’d gotten and then just where we fell with our revenue and not having a substantial amount more to play with.”

One of the top priorities in the county’s budget proposal is to fund several county positions that were created using American Rescue Plan Funding that is no longer available. The county is using the remainder of its ARPA money to fund a major broadband expansion.

“We have three positions in our EMS Department that went to fully staff the Stanley Fire and EMS so that way we can provide 24/7 coverage. We definitely don’t want to lose that,” said Olsen.

Other ARPA-created positions that the county hopes to fund include the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Interdiction team and a position at the Battle Creek Landfill. The Landfill itself has also been a big focus in the budget process.

“We want to make sure that we are making sure it has the best equipment and is running smoothly so we set aside funds for that out of our savings,” said Olsen. “We have our cell construction going on now and that’s going to be ending soon so next year that portion of our budget won’t be there.”

Page County has been hit hard by inflation especially when it comes to increased fuel costs and IT work. Its proposed budget includes a disposable plastic bag tax to help cover costs.

“It’s a five-cent tax on disposable bags and what our board liked about this tax is it would help us with our revenue and dealing with those inflationary costs but it’s also a tax that somebody can choose to pay or not to pay. You can bring your own paper bag, ask for paper bags at the store, or bring a reusable bag,” said Olsen.

The county will also likely tweak its personal property tax rate of $3.85 per $100 of assessed value in the coming weeks.

“Last year we had vehicle values rise so much that if we would’ve kept the same rate we would’ve gouged our taxpayers. So our board tried to knock back the tax rate to compensate for those higher taxable vehicle values,” said Olsen. “This year we have the exact opposite happening, we have vehicle values coming back down and our tax rate has to reflect that so we can maintain level funding.”

Olsen said the county may have to return to its previous personal property tax rate of $4.40 per $100 of assessed value to compensate for the vehicle value changes.

“What we want to do with our tax rates is raise up that personal property rate to where we can maintain level funding so that bills haven’t changed and our revenue hasn’t changed either. We don’t want to take less money but we also don’t want our citizens to have to pay more money,” he said.

The budget also includes $300,000 for the next phase of the county’s meat processing facility project.

