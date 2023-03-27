Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A man faces elder abuse and neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.(Houston County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is considered armed and dangerous, so WPD advises anyone who may spot him to call 911.
Augusta County man wanted in Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain to start the week
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people