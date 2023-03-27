Prom season arrives with increased planning, anticipation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Prom season is here, and people are getting everything they need for the special occasion. Classic Tuxedos & Suits is seeing the event bounce back with a rise in anticipated attendance — saying more people want to go to prom this year, because of more creativity in planning.

It is down to the wire on finding a fit for some proms that are less than 30 days away. General Manager Kevin Murphy said the biggest concern for young people this year is the right accessories.

“We really do hold people’s hand through the whole process. I know guys are not really chomping at the bit to get an outfit on, so we really can help them make decisions that are right for them, right for their style, and right for their body type,” Classic Tuxedos & Suits General Manager Kevin Murphy said.

Murphy shared that students and parents pushed for prom to come back to its fullest atmosphere, but most people he has helped so far are opting out of the full tuxedo for something more relaxed.

Classic Tuxedos said someone getting a feel for what they want ahead of time takes away the stress of finding a look, even if they are not committed to going to prom yet. His advice for picking out a suit or a dress is that a flattering look never goes out of style.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.