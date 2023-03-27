Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Senator Tim Kaine, Lisa Murkowski introduce bipartisan legislation to reduce inequities in maternal mortality

(WKYT)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Senators Tim Kaine and Lisa Murkowski reintroduced the Mothers and Newborns Success Act on March 23 in an effort to reduce inequalities in maternal and infant mortality.

“What we know in Virginia and nationally is that African American women and Tribal women have a dramatically higher rate of maternal mortality, death during pregnancy in the first year after delivery than do white women,” Senator Kaine said on a call with reporters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the maternal mortality rate for Black women was 2.6 times the rate for non-Hispanic White women.

“The heart of it [the bill] is grants for innovative state programs that have shown success in maternal mortalities and especially bringing down the disparities that I have discussed,” Sen. Kaine said.

This bill would support the CDC’s research on maternal deaths, work with the Health Resources and Services Administration State Maternal Health Innovation Program to share best practices on maternal health with providers and patients, and much more.

“There are some really great examples of programs in Virginia and elsewhere, we just need to fund them, give them a bit of a spotlight and we can all learn from the practices that they are embracing in creative ways,” Sen. Kaine said.

For more information on the bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is now in custody, the WPD confirms.
Augusta County man in custody after Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

MGN Online
Virginia Mayor reportedly directed employees to pump sewage into river, indictment claims
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain to start the week
Rockingham Co. FFA Students organize Heritage Dinner.
Rockingham County FFA students organize fundraiser to help peers interested in Agriculture
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro