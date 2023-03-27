Shenandoah County extension agent shares farmers’ Rail Trail concerns

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Some Valley farmers are expressing concerns over the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail as negotiations to purchase the 48.5-mile rail corridor continue between the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership and Norfolk Southern.

After several public information sessions about the trail throughout March one Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent is sharing the concerns of local farmers and some ways to address them.

“Virginia Cooperative Extension is not for or against the rail, we’re just here to be helpful and inform people and help develop solutions. I encourage all farmers to engage the trail thing and to learn and contribute,” said Bobby Clark, Senior Extension Agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension in Shenandoah County.

Bobby Clark has been an extension agent for more than 30 years. Over the last several weeks he’s been talking with communities that have rails trails in California, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia and gathering feedback from local farmers about their concerns.

“There’s a lot of cattle in Shenandoah County and in surrounding counties. Farmers are very worried that either people will get in the fields with the cattle and that’ll cause problems or heaven forbid that the cattle get on the trail,” said Clark.

Clark said that farmers who grow crops have similar concerns.

“Farmers actively growing crops are worried about people going into their fields or being fussed at when they’re applying chicken litter or pesticides or whatever,” he said.

One solution to both of these issues that Clark suggests is to make sure that the portions of the trail that cross through farmland have buffers.

“The railroad maintains fence along it and there is hope that if the rails to trail goes in it will also have fence maintained. There’s an old adage, good fence makes good neighbors, and I think that’s true here,” he said.

Other farmer concerns include the potential growth of noxious weeds along the trail, being able to move back and forth across the trail, and the need for restrooms along it. He said that all these potential problems can be fixed.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I contacted folks from all these other states that there was not a track record of huge actual problems that have existed but these are always worries that we want to make sure we alleviate,” said Clark. “So in most all of the other states I contacted the rails to trails have been successful as far as I can tell and there haven’t been humongous problems but there are always differences, many of the rails in other places had a much wider buffer zone than we have here.”

There are still two remaining public information sessions about the Shenandoah Rail Trail in Woodstock on April 6, and Toms Brook on April 10.

