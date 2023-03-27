Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Vietnam Veterans of America 628 Center holds National Vietnam Veterans Day event

“I think it’s really good to come here... and recognize our... Vietnam veterans”
Vietnam Veterans of America 628 Center holds National Vietnam Veterans Day event
Vietnam Veterans of America 628 Center holds National Vietnam Veterans Day event(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -National Vietnam Veterans Day is a recently established holiday made to recognize Vietnam Veterans and show them support. To coincide with the holiday, an event was held at the Vietnam Veterans of America 628 Center in Princeton. The speaker for the event, Chris Lambert Jr., is a Vietnam veteran and three-time purple heart recipient who gives talks around the county. He says he’s glad that Vietnam veterans are getting recognition for, not only their service in wartime, but also for their contributions to veteran support in recent years.

“So, we’re finally getting recognized... And most of the stuff, if you heard anything I had to say, most of the benefits the veterans get today are because the Vietnam veterans got active, got involved, and got it done,” says Lambert.

The JROTC of Montcalm High School were in attendance and helped present the colors. Nathaniel, a Private First Class with the JROTC, says he learned a lot listening to the veterans talk about their experiences.

“Well, I think it’s really good to come here, come together and recognize our... Vietnam veterans...” says Nathaniel.

Nathaniel adds, this is his first time attending the event, but hopes to be back again in the future. This was also Lambert’s first time speaking at the event, but he says his love for the area may bring him back for future Vietnam Veterans Day ceremonies.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is considered armed and dangerous, so WPD advises anyone who may spot him to call 911.
Augusta County man wanted in Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

"The movement to produce your own food is coming back and coming back strong," Revercomb Farms...
Farmers remind that proper care is crucial among elevated interest in backyard chickens
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/26/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/26/2023
Some recipients are excited to have something for their cherished belongings, like a bible.
Congolese community embraced with new purses
Homesteading in the Valley
HIGH DEMAND FOR HOMESTEADING
Delta Sigma Theta purse giveaway
Delta Sigma Theta purse giveaway