Vietnam Veterans of America 628 Center holds National Vietnam Veterans Day event

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -National Vietnam Veterans Day is a recently established holiday made to recognize Vietnam Veterans and show them support. To coincide with the holiday, an event was held at the Vietnam Veterans of America 628 Center in Princeton. The speaker for the event, Chris Lambert Jr., is a Vietnam veteran and three-time purple heart recipient who gives talks around the county. He says he’s glad that Vietnam veterans are getting recognition for, not only their service in wartime, but also for their contributions to veteran support in recent years.

“So, we’re finally getting recognized... And most of the stuff, if you heard anything I had to say, most of the benefits the veterans get today are because the Vietnam veterans got active, got involved, and got it done,” says Lambert.

The JROTC of Montcalm High School were in attendance and helped present the colors. Nathaniel, a Private First Class with the JROTC, says he learned a lot listening to the veterans talk about their experiences.

“Well, I think it’s really good to come here, come together and recognize our... Vietnam veterans...” says Nathaniel.

Nathaniel adds, this is his first time attending the event, but hopes to be back again in the future. This was also Lambert’s first time speaking at the event, but he says his love for the area may bring him back for future Vietnam Veterans Day ceremonies.

