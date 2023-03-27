Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia mayor was indicted for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

James Howard Spencer, the Mayor of Glen Lyn, Virginia, was charged with 3 counts of violating the CWA.

The indictment alleges that Spencer directed employees of the Town of Glen Lyn to pump sewage and other pollutants from a pump station located behind the Glyn Lyn Post Office into the East River, which is a perennial stream and tributary of the New River. Spencer took these alleged actions on three separate occasions, in the summer of 2019, December 2020, and again in June 2021.

“The protection of our nation’s waters is critical to ensuring environmental justice for all the residents of the Western District of Virginia,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “When individuals – especially those in positions of authority –pollute our rivers and streams in violation of the law, our Office will hold them accountable.”

The ongoing investigation is being jointly handled by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Virginia State Police.

Spencer appeared in court on Friday and plead not guilty to all charges.

Spencer’s attorneys released a statement on his behalf Friday, which can be found below:

“Howard Spencer has tirelessly devoted the majority of his adult life to the citizens of the Town of Glen Lyn, serving them in many different capacities. Mr. Spencer looks forward to aggressively defending and responding to the allegations that have been brought against him by the United States government.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia SNAP benefits ended in early March
One month since SNAP Emergency Allotments ended
The incident started in the upper apartment kitchen with very little damage to the lower level.
One dead after Waynesboro fire; investigation continues
Reinhold is now in custody, the WPD confirms.
Augusta County man in custody after Waynesboro shooting incident
People involved say the chimneys are not just telling history but correcting the wrongs done to...
Blue Ridge Heritage Project digs into final chimney memorial
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, shuts down I-81 N Friday morning

Latest News

According to Waynesboro Fire Department, an older structure was turned into two separate...
One dead after Waynesboro apartment fire
MGN Online
Virginia Mayor reportedly directed employees to pump sewage into river, indictment claims
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain to start the week
Rockingham Co. FFA Students organize Heritage Dinner.
Rockingham County FFA students organize fundraiser to help peers interested in Agriculture