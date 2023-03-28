Draw Your Weather
Bridgewater working on several large park projects

The town of Bridgewater is working on several large park projects. It’s currently building a...
The town of Bridgewater is working on several large park projects. It’s currently building a pond at Oakdale Park that is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater is working on several large park projects. It’s currently building a pond at Oakdale Park that is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

“We’re building the Oakdale Pond to satisfy the town’s TMDL and MS4 Stormwater requirements to reduce the nitrogen, phosphorous, and total suspended solids. So that construction is going well,” said Bridgewater Assistant Town Manager Alex Wilmer.

Wilmer said that the pond will be around 12 feet deep and that public fishing will eventually be allowed there. The town also plans to build a walking path around it in the future.

The pond isn’t the town’s only big project, it is preparing to begin construction of the Gen-Oak Connector, a walking path that will be built to connect Oakdale Park and Generations Park.

“There will be the addition of some new sidewalks, there are some existing sidewalks on Mount Crawford Avenue but we’ll fill in some of the gaps that exist there. Then around the library, we’ll actually turn into the park with permeable pavers and that will get people into the park safely,” said Wilmer.

The town plans to begin construction of the Gen-Oak Connector in the next month or two and hopes to have it completed by the summer. It is also going to be continuing the extension of its Riverwalk.

“The master plan for Riverwalk is to have a shared use path and sidewalks between Wildwood Park on the West Side of town connected to Sandy Bottom (golf course) on the East Side of town. We completed the first phase of Riverwalk in 2021, which created the path between Edgebrier Park and Bridgeview Park,” said Wilmer.

The town will look to put out a bid for the construction of phase 2 of the Riverwalk Project in the next few months which will involve extending the shared-use path through Bridgeview Park to Bank Street. Once all phases are complete the Riverwalk will stretch over two miles.

“We’re trying to make Bridgewater more walkable, safer to walk and bike around town. The first phase of the Riverwalk was very popular so we’re just trying to build on that and make this a very pedestrian-friendly community,” said Wilmer.

Over the last year, Bridgewater has also been replacing all of its old street signs with new green signs with white lettering. On Tuesday it began selling the old street signs for $100 each. Anyone interested in purchasing an old sign from the town can see what’s available here.

