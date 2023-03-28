Broadway Track Athletes Win National Title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this month, Broadway student-athletes were crowned national champions on the track as local runners competed at Adidas Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach.

“When people look at Broadway, they just see a small school,” said Walker Knicely. “Winning nationals was kind of surprising.’

The team of Walker Knicely, Jowell Santiago, Ryley Tinnell, and Joseph Kerr took home the national title in the 4x400-meter race.

“We’ve always wanted to get that time,” said Santiago. “We never thought it was going to happen so early so it was amazing to do it.”

Knicely said he believed in his teammates before the race and was thrilled with a first-place finish.

“Winning the race was a crazy feeling,” added Knicely. “We weren’t the top seed. We knew we could compete and we knew what we had to do... and we were able to do it.”

Knicely will be continuing his track career at Bridgewater College this fall, where he will join a squad that boasts multiple Division III All-Americans. His twin brother, Cole, also competed in the Adidas Nationals field of over 1000 student-athletes this month.

“Track is a lot different than any other sport,” said Cole Knicely. “Everybody is kind and you have unlimited people to talk to within your team.”

Another member of the championship-winning 4x400-meter team, Joseph Kerr, also plans to continue his track career at the college level at Eastern Mennonite.

“Running at smaller schools in this area feels good,” said Kerr. “It is great to go to a smaller school and compete with the top athletes.”

Taylor Driver started the high jump only one year ago and this season, she placed 11th at Indoor Nationals.

“Going into the event, I thought of it as an experience opportunity,” said Driver. “It was very exciting to be there with all the other elite athletes.”

Now that Broadway is on the national map, the track and field student-athletes hope that others will join the program and discover the power of the track community.

“We hope that more people will come out and join us,” said Cole Knicely.

Broadway does not have much time to reflect on a standout indoor campaign, as the team is already starting to train for the outdoor season. The athletes have lofty goals for the spring and will rely on one another for support.

“My teammates mean the world to me,” said Driver. “They see you at your worst and your best so their support means everything.”

