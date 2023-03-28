Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Buyer competition’s influences mortgage trend — prospects can beat it

New listings are expected to come for both the spring and summer markets.
New listings are expected to come for both the spring and summer markets.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Houses on the market are even harder to hunt down for some as the lowest market value is generally in the 200-thousand-dollar range. Alcova Mortgage says the persistent inflation is keeping mortgage rates higher but buyer competition remains strong.

Branch Partner David Bates projected market changes indicate that buyer competition is sticking.

“As the fed is hiking federal funds rate, that is viewed as fighting inflation so we’re expecting mortgage rates to come back down this year, which is probably going to make the buyer competition a little bit more fierce than it already is,” Bates said.

The Federal Housing Financing Authority reported a 0.2 percent increase in median sales month-over-month Tuesday morning.

The mortgage lending firm recommended it is best if someone knows the area and market value. Bates’ experience advises prospects that keeping the team, your realtor and broker local helps you beat the buyer competition.

“Work with someone local who knows the market. Go ahead and do yourself a favor; get yourself a full pre-approval, not just a prequalification, which is something we do for everyone here, upfront, at ALCOVA,” Bates said.

New listings are expected to come for both the spring and summer markets. Bates says checking that you are in a good place before shopping helps you out.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Virginia Mayor reportedly directed employees to pump sewage into river, indictment claims
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro
Luray Man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, according to the Front Royal Police...
Luray man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, police say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

JMU football practices with pads
JMU football practices with pads
Broadway Track Athletes Win National Title
Broadway Track Athletes Win National Title
Virginia Statehouse
Youngkin Administration changes policies regarding restoring rights to convicted felons
Voter Policy Changes Causes Anger, and Confusion
Voter Policy Changes Causes Anger, and Confusion