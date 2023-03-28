Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Community Foundation of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County’s Great Community Give just a few weeks away

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are 149 nonprofits signed up to participate in the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Great Community Give.

This is an opportunity for everyone to support the many nonprofits in our area through donations. The goal this year is to raise this year is $2 million.

Organizers have also added a few new ways to get to know the different nonprofits and their causes.

“The GCG-Thon is a 4-hour live stream that will be available from 4-8 p.m. on the official day of April 19 and viewers can watch and see real-life stories and real-life impacts of the causes they are making a difference for,” Amanda Bomfim explained.

Bomfim is the director of marketing & program initiatives for the Community Foundation. She says there is a great need in our community, whether people notice it or not.

“Those folks who think $10 won’t make a big leap toward anything, imagine what we can all do together if we all chip in at least $10 for those 149 nonprofits. Together we can do amazing things,” Bomfim said.

The Great Community Give is on April 19 and early giving begins on April 5. For a list of the participating nonprofits, click here.

