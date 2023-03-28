The Debt Ceiling explained

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Debt Ceiling - otherwise known as The Debt Limit - is defined by the United States Department of the Treasury as “the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.”

If the United States is unable to make said payments, the U.S. Government would technically be in default. This would have drastic impacts on the U.S. dollar, and has never happened in the history of the United States. Amy Diduch, a professor of economics at Mary Baldwin University says “The world financial system effectively revolves around the U.S. dollar, and so any hint of default on the U.S. Treasury obligations really calls into question the ability of the dollar to continue to function that way.”

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, since 1960, Congress has acted 78 separate times to permanently raise, temporarily extend, or revise the definition of the debt ceiling. It has been raised 29 times under Democratic presidents and 49 times under Republican presidents.

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on January 19, 2023. Luckily, the U.S. has not defaulted on its debt because of action taken by the Department of the Treasury. On January 19, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders detailing “extraordinary measures” the Treasury Department had taken to avoid a potential default on the national debt. On January 24, Secretary Yellen sent a similar letter to the same group of lawmakers detailing additional - similar - measures taken starting January 23. Secretary Yellen ended both letters with the phrase “I respectfully urge congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States.”

Congress has a history of fighting over the debt ceiling. In 2011, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) downgraded the United States’ long-term sovereign credit rating from ‘AAA’ to ‘AA+’ saying the downgrade “reflects our view that the effectiveness, stability, and predictability of American policymaking and political institutions have weakened at a time of ongoing fiscal and economic challenges,” going on to further specify that the “prolonged controversy over raising the statutory debt ceiling” was a factor in their decision.

The fallout from this credit rating downgrade could be seen on August 8, 2011, otherwise known as “Black Monday.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell by over 600 points in one day, closing the day down more than 5 percent from market open.

Despite what we know about how the debt ceiling debate played out in 2011, it’s difficult to predict some of the impacts we could see from the current debate. Professor Amy Diduch explains the difficulty in finding a clean comparison, saying “The risk of default was certainly very high given our unstable economy in 2011. I think that the economic issues are different in 2023. Does that make it an easier time for us, or a worse time for us? That I’m not certain. It’s a different time for us.”

Despite the difficulty in comparing the two time periods, Professor Diduch says there are some predictable and immediate impacts on consumers, saying ”I think the increase in interest rates would be the first thing that would impact people immediately. That hits your credit cards, that hits any other borrowing that you might do, anything with an adjustable interest rate.”

Professor Diduch says there would likely also be a sort of economic snowball effect from this increase in interest rates, calling it a “multiplier effect.” She said “Any small businesses that are affected by an increase in interest rates may then themselves have to lay off workers. And so you start seeing that then reducing the ability of families to spend, that reduction in spending then affects other small businesses.”

Congressman Ben Cline has represented the Shenandoah Valley since 2019. Since he has taken office, he has voted against raising the debt ceiling a number of times. He explained votes, saying “Families here in Harrisonburg know that you can’t just keep raising the limit on your credit card and keep on spending beyond your means. Eventually, you have to change your spending habits to be able to pay the bills.”

When asked if he was confident an agreement would be reached before the federal government had a chance to default on the national debt, he told us “We will not allow the full faith and credit of this country to be compromised. We will make sure that the debt limit gets authorized, but we want to make sure that it is accompanied by some long-term reforms.”

While many focus on the debt ceiling, it’s not the only important indicator of economic health. Professor Diduch says economists judge the U.S. debt relative to the nation’s GDP. According to Federal Reserve Economic Data, the U.S. Debt to GDP ratio was just over 120% at the end of 2022, having previously reached over 100% in the late 1940s.

Professor Diduch emphasizes that an important factor to consider when judging the size of our national debt is our ability to repay our debt. This is why many economists have been concerned with the Federal Reserve’s recent attempts to tackle inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. She says, “Over the last two decades, interest rates in the United States have been pretty low, and so the interest we are paying on that debt has been relatively modest,” further explaining “If interest rates go up a lot more than they already have, our ability to keep repaying that debt is harder.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.