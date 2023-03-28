Former JMU baseball player called up to the Majors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A former James Madison University (JMU) baseball player has been called up to the Majors.

Kevin Kelly has become the first JMU baseball player to make a Major League Baseball roster since Rich Thompson in 2012, as the Tampa Bay Rays have announced him as part of their 26-man roster ahead of the 2023 season. His debut will make him the 13th player in program history to play in an MLB game.

Kelly was originally drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 19th round of the 2019 Draft before being selected by the Colorado Rockies in this year’s Rule 5 Draft. The Rockies then traded him to the Rays.

Kelly appeared in 11 games during spring training this year, and had a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings with 21 strikeouts and a save.

The Rays begin their season hosting the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, March 30.

