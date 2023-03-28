JMU football practices with pads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football took the field for the third practice of the spring season. The team looked a bit different on Tuesday morning, as the Dukes put on pads for the first time this year.

The Dukes are gearing up for several closed scrimmages before the Spring Game in late April. JMU is coming off a historic Sun Belt debut that saw the Dukes go 8-3 overall and notch their first Top 25 ranking in program history. This fall, the Dukes will be looking to establish themselves as a conference power in the Sun Belt and beyond.

With the addition of pads during Tuesday’s practice, JMU took one more step towards creating a game-day atmosphere at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“You play football in your pads, not your PJs,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti said he saw consistent improvement throughout the first three practices of the spring campaign.

“I see guys doing their jobs, getting better and becoming more consistent,” added Cignetti. “New guys are picking up the offense, younger guys are improving every day.”

The Spring Game is scheduled for April 22 at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. Admission will be free for all fans.

