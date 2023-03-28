Luray police investigating destruction of property
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department (LPD) says they are looking for someone in a destruction of property investigation.
The LPD posted on their Facebook page that they are investigating alleged destruction of property on the Greenway, which happened between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on March 27,
If you can identify the person in this photo, contact Officer Painter 540-743-5343 dpainter@townofluray.com.
