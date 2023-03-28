Luray police investigating destruction of property

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department (LPD) says they are looking for someone in a destruction of property investigation.

The LPD posted on their Facebook page that they are investigating alleged destruction of property on the Greenway, which happened between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on March 27,

If you can identify the person in this photo, contact Officer Painter 540-743-5343 dpainter@townofluray.com. (Luray Police Department)

