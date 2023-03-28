Renewable source demand helps electricians stay busy in the Valley

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns set a spark as electricians are having a shortage of workers in the field around the country. Elektrik Services Owner Larry Troshin has been full-time in Bridgewater for two years, but has seen a give-and-take in the work demand.

“The customers are waiting to find somebody, to hire somebody, to perform the job. The valley is building many neighborhoods that require wire-net houses,” Troshin said.

Cities are making efforts to go green with renewable resources, which keeps electricians and their work essential with items like charging stations. Troshin describes one of the main challenges is getting enough help to provide renewable sources like solar panels.

“Solar equipment requires a lot of physical work. Sometimes, it can be dangerous because you have to install on the roofs,” Troshin said.

Troshin mentioned that the workplace is not where it needs to be right now for major advancement, but it is a work in progress.

“Once we have more of tools, better tools to have those solar panels, installed onto the roof, then work conditions become more safer,” Troshin said.

Troshin applauded that the Valley has a renewable resource of technical schools, getting young people into the profession for the midsize companies nearby. He sees enough projects and orders for electricians to never have a slow day.

“From what I see, what I know, they have plenty to do,” Troshin said.

