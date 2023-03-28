Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Youngkin Administration changes policies regarding restoring rights to convicted felons

Olivia Whitehouse joins the Digital Desk to talk about voter policy changes made by the Youngkin Administration.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Youngkin administration recently made changes to the state’s policy regarding restoring rights to people who have been convicted of felonies.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, The rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony are, the right to vote, to serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary or carry a firearm.

The Virginia Constitution gives sole authority to the governor to restore civil rights, with the exception of the right to carry a firearm. That right is restored through the circuit court.

The last three administrations built policies that made the process of getting rights restored quicker to the point they could be restored almost automatically. Starting with the McDonnell administration in 2013. With these changes, the Secretary of the Commonwealth will review applications case by case to decide if someone’s application will be rejected or accepted.

Richard Walker, founder of Bridging the Gap Virginia, said ”In his campaigning and his initial days in office, he said were going to be an administration of second chances. This does not exemplify an administration of second chances.”

Walker said that there is a lack of information that’s leaving a lot questions unanswered.

“I know several individuals that have applied or that thought their rights were restored once they came out of incarceration and found out later that they weren’t. I have one or two people that went to vote in these special elections and was told they couldn’t vote because their rights weren’t restored,” said Walker.

Walker said that he feels like this is taking a major step back.

“Advocates such as myself we have no clue what this administration is looking for in new applications. we have no clue what would get a person’s application rejected or what would get an application accepted,” said Walker.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Virginia Mayor reportedly directed employees to pump sewage into river, indictment claims
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Luray Man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, according to the Front Royal Police...
Luray man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, police say
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro

Latest News

New listings are expected to come for both the spring and summer markets.
Buyer competition’s influences mortgage trend — prospects can beat it
Voter Policy Changes Causes Anger, and Confusion
Voter Policy Changes Causes Anger, and Confusion
Aubrey's Forecast March 28th
Aubrey's Forecast March 28th
"Once we have more of tools, better tools to have those solar panels, installed onto the roof,...
Renewable source demand helps electricians stay busy in the Valley