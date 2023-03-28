Youngkin Administration changes policies regarding restoring rights to convicted felons

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Youngkin administration recently made changes to the state’s policy regarding restoring rights to people who have been convicted of felonies.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, The rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony are, the right to vote, to serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary or carry a firearm.

The Virginia Constitution gives sole authority to the governor to restore civil rights, with the exception of the right to carry a firearm. That right is restored through the circuit court.

The last three administrations built policies that made the process of getting rights restored quicker to the point they could be restored almost automatically. Starting with the McDonnell administration in 2013. With these changes, the Secretary of the Commonwealth will review applications case by case to decide if someone’s application will be rejected or accepted.

Richard Walker, founder of Bridging the Gap Virginia, said ”In his campaigning and his initial days in office, he said were going to be an administration of second chances. This does not exemplify an administration of second chances.”

Walker said that there is a lack of information that’s leaving a lot questions unanswered.

“I know several individuals that have applied or that thought their rights were restored once they came out of incarceration and found out later that they weren’t. I have one or two people that went to vote in these special elections and was told they couldn’t vote because their rights weren’t restored,” said Walker.

Walker said that he feels like this is taking a major step back.

“Advocates such as myself we have no clue what this administration is looking for in new applications. we have no clue what would get a person’s application rejected or what would get an application accepted,” said Walker.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.