Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Demand for Baby Hope services outpacing supply, in need of donations

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Almost two years ago, nonprofit Hope Distributed CDC launched a new branch of the organization called ‘Baby Hope.’

The program helps mothers and caretakers in need with essential care items for their infants and toddlers like diapers, baby shampoo and lotion, and clothing.

Over the last several months, staff say the need has nearly doubled, from serving around 50 families a month to now around 100. Executive director Jeff Wilhelm adds that demand increases regularly, and the pantry is in need of donations to keep up.

“We’re asking for the community to come with us side by side and give these moms these caregivers, we have some grandmothers caring for babies as well, and we just offer them a hand up. Just come rally behind them support them and help them in a healthy way to raise their kids,” Wilhelm said.

Right now, Baby Hope is in need of diapers, specifically size 6 as it is the most requested size. They are also in need of baby shampoo, baby bath, and lotion.

If you’d like to donate, drop-offs can be scheduled by calling 540-578-3510 or by emailing info@hopedistributed.org.

You can find more information by visiting Hope Distributeds’ website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
The historic Miller-Kite House museum in Elkton.
The Miller-Kite House in Elkton is said to be haunted, WHSV investigated
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro
Southern Baseball Generic
Former JMU baseball player called up to the Majors

Latest News

Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg
Visibility Film Fest held at Court Square Theater to promote disability awareness
The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the Irvo Otieno's eulogy on Wednesday, March 29 at First Baptist...
Sharpton calls for mental health reforms during Otieno’s eulogy
Air3 zeroes in on Ottobine
Air3 zeroes in on Ottobine
Ohio native and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes and members of the Ruby family will visit East...
Ruby family, ‘Yellowstone’ star partner to raise funds for East Palestine