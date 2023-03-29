Demand for Baby Hope services outpacing supply, in need of donations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Almost two years ago, nonprofit Hope Distributed CDC launched a new branch of the organization called ‘Baby Hope.’

The program helps mothers and caretakers in need with essential care items for their infants and toddlers like diapers, baby shampoo and lotion, and clothing.

Over the last several months, staff say the need has nearly doubled, from serving around 50 families a month to now around 100. Executive director Jeff Wilhelm adds that demand increases regularly, and the pantry is in need of donations to keep up.

“We’re asking for the community to come with us side by side and give these moms these caregivers, we have some grandmothers caring for babies as well, and we just offer them a hand up. Just come rally behind them support them and help them in a healthy way to raise their kids,” Wilhelm said.

Right now, Baby Hope is in need of diapers, specifically size 6 as it is the most requested size. They are also in need of baby shampoo, baby bath, and lotion.

If you’d like to donate, drop-offs can be scheduled by calling 540-578-3510 or by emailing info@hopedistributed.org.

You can find more information by visiting Hope Distributeds’ website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.