Four-way quarterback battle unfolds within JMU football

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is in week two of spring practices. The Dukes practiced in pads for the first time on Tuesday as JMU gears up for its second season in the Sun Belt.

The offense will be looking to lead the Dukes to another standout campaign as an FBS team, this time without standout running back Percy Aygei-Obese and quarterback Todd Centeio.

For the first time under JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, there will be a four-way quarterback battle to replace Centeio, who is the sixth all-time single-season leader after throwing 25 touchdowns in 2022.

The first quarterback contender is redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett, who played in two games last season. Redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins is also in the mix, after playing in five games, including one start, during the Dukes’ Sun Belt debut.

Cignetti also added redshirt senior transfer Jordan McCloud, who spent three seasons at South Florida and the past season at Arizona. Redshirt freshman transfer Brett Griffis, who spent his first season at Wake Forest, is also looking to establish himself in the quarterback room this spring.

After week one of practice, it was Barnett who had earned Cignetti’s attention.

“It’s amazing when a guy has an opportunity and can prepare for it,” said Cignetti. “He ended up in a backup role at the end of last season, he probably couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel... But I certainly like what I saw from him today.”

As for the other quarterbacks, Cignetti said he saw the experience of McCloud and the talent of Griffis during the first practice of week two.

“I’ve seen McCloud’s experience show up a little bit. He’s grasping the concepts, getting the ball out of his hands, and knows where to go with the ball,” said Cignetti. “Griffis will catch your eye. He needs a lot of reps, his youth showed up today but he has a good future.”

Cignetti added that each quarterback will spend time with the starting units before the first closed scrimmage this spring.

