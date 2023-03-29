HR Chamber of Commerce hosts State of the Economy event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the Economy event at the Double Tree by Hilton in Harrisonburg. Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick joined local economic experts as one of the event’s roundtable speakers.

During the event Harrisonburg Economic Development Director Brian Shull and Rockingham County Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong highlighted the state of the local economy and opportunities for economic growth.

They also discussed future projects in both localities as well as economic challenges in the area like the need for more workforce housing.

Secretary Merrick said she was impressed by the state of the regional economy and commended the collaboration that has helped lead to economic growth in the area.

“I see both here from looking, from talking with a lot of business owners here, and from the data that this region is growing. Not every region is growing like this region so you’re doing something right,” said Merrick.

Merrick said that Virginia’s overall population is declining which she said is one of the state’s primary economic challenges.

“When you think about why people stay or leave in a state, the overall tax environment is a big one. When you look at the states that Virginia has lost people to their taxes are lower,” she said. “I really believe that we would have a greater workforce and people staying in Virginia if taxes were lower and if the cost of doing business was lower.”

Merrick also touted the Youngkin Administration’s efforts to transform the state’s workforce development.

“We’re going to be working much more closely with businesses, with institutions of higher education, with credentialing programs. We need to rapidly reskill Virginians because we have hundreds of thousands of open jobs here,” she said.

Merrick said the administration is also working to address the housing shortage on a state level.

“We know that we have a workforce housing shortage and we are bringing every tool to bare on that and we’re looking at imaginative ideas to spur economic growth when it comes to housing. We’re listening to developers, we’re listening to renters, we’re listening to people who own homes,” she said. “Right now with rising interest rates the cost of capital impacts builders and developers and impacts consumers who want to buy or rent a home.”

Merrick said she came away very impressed with the economic leaders in the area and offered some advice to keep the local economy growing.

“I would say build on your strengths, you’re highly collaborative, and you’ve got all the right people in the room. I meet with the Board of Supervisors yesterday, it’s an impressive group of people, a visionary group of people,” she said.

