Page County gets history lesson on Isabella-Redwell iron furnace

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County residents got a history lesson on Tuesday. A public forum about the Isabella-Redwell iron furnace was held at the Luray VFW.

Rod Graves, the senior vice president of the Luray Caverns Corporation was the speaker at the event.

He said the furnace was in Page County from 1787 to about 1821 and was a large part of creating the town of Luray.

”We wouldn’t have Luray if it wouldn’t have been for this furnace,” Graves said. “Luray would be a wide spot on the road at least until the caverns were discovered.”

Graves said he is working with others to make the historic sites more walkable.

“Our objective is to get the Greenway extended across the Hawksbill Creek bridge and then have a greenway walk to this historic site to the core foundation of this site,” Gaves said.

His presentation entailed much of the history of iron and iron furnaces and how they helped Page County, especially Luray create an economic boom and established Luray as an official town.

Graves had samples of iron for the audience to pass around to bring life to the history of the furnace.

