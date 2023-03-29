Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Page County gets history lesson on Isabella-Redwell iron furnace

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County residents got a history lesson on Tuesday. A public forum about the Isabella-Redwell iron furnace was held at the Luray VFW.

Rod Graves, the senior vice president of the Luray Caverns Corporation was the speaker at the event.

He said the furnace was in Page County from 1787 to about 1821 and was a large part of creating the town of Luray.

”We wouldn’t have Luray if it wouldn’t have been for this furnace,” Graves said. “Luray would be a wide spot on the road at least until the caverns were discovered.”

Graves said he is working with others to make the historic sites more walkable.

“Our objective is to get the Greenway extended across the Hawksbill Creek bridge and then have a greenway walk to this historic site to the core foundation of this site,” Gaves said.

His presentation entailed much of the history of iron and iron furnaces and how they helped Page County, especially Luray create an economic boom and established Luray as an official town.

Graves had samples of iron for the audience to pass around to bring life to the history of the furnace.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Virginia Mayor reportedly directed employees to pump sewage into river, indictment claims
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Augusta County man in custody after shooting incident in Waynesboro
Luray Man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, according to the Front Royal Police...
Luray man arrested for alleged solicitation of minors, police say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

150 students spent Feb and March learning new skills to create sleeping bags and care kits for...
Turner Ashby FCCLA creates sleeping bags and care kits for homeless
Turner Ashby FCCLA creates sleeping bags and care kits for homeless
Turner Ashby FCCLA creates sleeping bags and care kits for homeless
Page County gets history lesson on Isabella-Redwell iron furnace
Page County gets history lesson on Isabella-Redwell iron furnace
The grandmother of WHSV's Aubrey Urbanowicz celebrating her 100th birthday in Western New York
Western NY woman celebrates turning 100