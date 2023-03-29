Draw Your Weather
Police: 1 juvenile, 2 women shot in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a juvenile and two adults were shot on Mason Manor Drive Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on March 28, police responded to the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive for a shooting after they said someone in the home made the 911 call.

Authorities say the shooting happened inside a house in the area, and it is suspected to be domestic-related and isolated to the single-family, two-story home.

Henrico Police say they were called to the home just after 6 p.m. that same day for a domestic-related call.

Three victims - two women and one male juvenile - were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

