Ruby family, ‘Yellowstone’ star partner to raise funds for East Palestine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dayton native Luke Grimes, known for his role as Kayce Dutton on “Yellowstone,” and the Jeff Ruby family, owners of several steakhouses in Cincinnati and the Midwest, are partnering to bring relief to the residents of East Palestine.

Grimes and members of the Ruby family will visit East Palestine on Friday, March 31, to distribute 250 water filtration systems and present East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway with a financial contribution of more than $100,000.

“While our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further enhancing the quality of our water supply. We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to ensuring our community’s health and safety,” Mayor Conaway said.

“Our foundation’s core values are helping people during disasters with immediate relief so we knew we had to help those in East Palestine. Luke, an Ohio native, was eager to partner for immediate impact. We are honored he chose us for the mission,” Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, said.

Additional proceeds from merchandise sold for Grimes’ newly released single, “Oh Ohio,” will also benefit the residents of East Palestine.

It can be purchased on Amazon.com.

“Once I saw the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, I knew I had to do something to help the residents get back on their feet,” said Grimes. “With this visit and the dedicated fundraising, we hope we are able to continue to shine a light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help too.”

A Norfolk Southern train, traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 3 derailed when it passed through East Palestine, an Ohio village of fewer than 5,000 residents near the Pennsylvania border.

The National Transportation Safety Board says an overheated wheel bearing caused the derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the air. A slow release of vinyl chloride from five rail cars went into a trough that was then ignited, causing a large plume over the village.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.